KCET 2022 | Karnataka Common Entrance Test results declared

A total of 2,10,829 candidates had appeared for KCET this year, which was held in the month of June

The results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 have been announced and as many as 1,71,656 candidates are eligible for undergraduate engineering courses this year.

The results were declared by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan. Students can visit http://kea.kar.nic.in to check their results, which will be available from 11 a.m. onwards.

Of the 2,10,829 total candidates who appeared for KCET this year, 1,71,656 students are eligible to apply for Engineering and Technology ocurses, 1,39,968 for B.Sc Agriculture, 1,42,750 for Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, 1,42,820 for Veterinary Sciences and 1,74,568 students are eligible to apply for for B.Pharma Pharma D courses.

JUST IN: The results of the #CommonEntranceTest2022 in Karnataka are out here. Here are the toppers from the State. #CET2022pic.twitter.com/lRyjadzPsg — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) July 30, 2022

Apoorv Tandon of National Public School Yelahanka, Bengaluru, topped the engineering stream with a score of 98.61% followed by Siddarth Singh and Atmakuri Venkata Madhava Sriram, both from Chaitanya Techno School Marathahalli, Bengaluru.

Hrishikesh Nagabhushan Gangule, a student of National Centre for Excellence, Bengaluru has topped the rank list for Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) as well as Bachelor of Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc), Arjun Ravishankar, from HAL Public School, Bengaluru is the topper of B.Sc in Agriculture and Shishir R.K. from Narayana E-Techno School, Bengaluru is the topper in the B.Pharma stream.

The KEA will conduct document verification from August 5, 2022 through an online process and the counselling will be held in the month of September.