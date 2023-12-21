Karnataka commands highest availability of English talent in India: study

December 21, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka has the highest availability of English skills with 73.33%, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 68.75% and Kerala at 61.66%, as per India Skills Report 2024 released on Tuesday.

Bengaluru city topped the list of cities with the highest availability of English skills and numerical, while Thiruvananthapuram topped the list with the highest availability of computer skills this year, as per the study conducted by Wheebox, a web-based talent assessment firm.

Business graduates

Among the states with the highest concentration of BBA graduates found employable, Karnataka stood first with 78.85%, Maharashtra at 71.32%, and Uttar Pradesh at 58.33%.

Academically, Karnataka stood out with a substantial percentage of test takers scoring more than 60% in the Wheebox National Employability Test (WNET) at 63.33%. Also, Bengaluru came second in the list of cities with the highest computer skills availability. The state also featured among regions expecting increased hiring activity, according to the survey.

Among top cities with employable talent in the age group of 18-21, Bengaluru stood second at 72.18% after Pune at 80.82%. Bengaluru stood third (74.63%) for employability in the age group of 22-25 among top cities while Lucknow came first at 88.89%, followed by Mumbai at 82.45%.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu are expected to play the lead role in the country in terms of attracting corporates with their pool of talent, as per the study.

Big talent reservoirs

Delving into the urban fabric, Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerged as the top cities on the corporate radar, captivating attention as hubs with the most abundant talent reservoirs. Hiring candidates from these states would remain a strategic and preferred choice across industries, the study predicted.

However, the study also found southern states lagged in General Knowledge. Although Karnataka and Tamil Nadu excelled in future skills, they showed lower scores in general knowledge at 67.33% and 41.09%, respectively.