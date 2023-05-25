May 25, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Belagavi

Sri Vijay Mahantesh Ayurvedic Medical College in Ilkal has withdrawn its circular mandating students to go and watch the movie The Kerala Story. College principal Keshav C. Das apologised for issuing the circular.

In a letter to Hungund Tahshildar Basavaraj Melawanki, principal Dr Das said that the circular informing students of suspension of classes for half-a-day on May 24, and instructing them to go and watch the movie in Srinivas talkies from 12 noon to 3 p.m. was withdrawn. “The classes were held as usual. I am sorry to have suspended the classes and instructed students to watch the movie. I understand that the suspension (of classes) was unlawful. I am extremely sorry, and such things will not happen in future,” he said.

The circular stated that the screening was free, and students would not have to pay for tickets.

The Kerala Story was screened in Ilkal, but the students were not forced to watch the movie, sources in the college said.

The circular was criticised by some people.

A group of writers and activists had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking action against the college. Students Islamic Organisation leader Asif Hunachigi submitted written objections to the college, Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkot, Tahshildar of Hungund, and MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar. Mr Hunachigi alleged that film is a propaganda tool, and could damage communal harmony.

Bheemanagouda Paragonda, secretary of Congress RTI and legal cell, had filed a complaint with the director general and inspector general of police of Karnataka against the circular.