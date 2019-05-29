Karnataka coalition’s conundrum: Three Cabinet vacancies, many aspirants

The ruling coalition, faced with the uphill task of saving the government after a colossal defeat in the general elections, is in a tricky situation with several Congress legislators demanding Cabinet berths in the H.D. Kumaraswamy government.

The Chief Minister has been exploring the option of expanding the Cabinet in a bid to placate MLAs who have been approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party, allegedly with potential ministerial berths and other inducements, to defect.

Though there are three vacancies in the Cabinet, it is learnt that legislators from different regions, including Ajay Singh, son of former Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh, V. Muniyappa, Amaregowda Bayyapura, B.C. Patil, K. Sudhakar, and Shivaram Hebbar, have been demanding induction.

At the crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting convened on Wednesday, party leaders are expected to take some stern decisions to tackle the threats to the stability of the government. Before the CLP meeting, K.C. Venugopal, All-India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Karnataka, will hold a meeting with Ministers from the Congress and senior leaders of the party. He is also expected also call on Mr. Kumaraswamy.

CM touches base

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held a series of meetings with Ministers and Congress MLAs and told them to put up a united show during the CLP meeting, said party sources. A constant complaint of Congress members has been that the CM is not accessible to them.

On Tuesday, Mahesh Kumathalli, MLA for Athani, called on former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi at the latter’s residence and conveyed the Chief Minister’s message to him that he should stay in the coalition fold.

It is alleged that Mr. Jarkiholi has been cobbling together dissident MLAs in an attempt to topple the government. Mr. Jarkiholi, who has been sulking after being dropped from the Cabinet in December, has become a rallying point for a group of disgruntled Congress legislators.

DKS returns

In another development, trouble-shooter and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who has returned from Australia after a week-long trip, summoned Independent MLA H. Nagesh and told him not to switch sides.

Mr. Shivakumar, who expressed “shock” over the parliamentary election results, said the party had told him to follow the “coalition dharma” and he would not blame anyone for the rout.

The CLP meeting on Wednesday, which will be chaired by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is expected to be stormy, with many legislators set to express their anguish over the functioning of the coalition government. Given the discontent among party legislators, sources said, at least a couple of MLAs are expected to abstain from the meeting.

The suspended Congress MLA for Kampli, J.N. Ganesh, who has been charged with attempt to murder and assault on Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh, told reporters in Ballari that he would “decide his future course of action” if the party does not revoke his suspension.

Senior MLA Roshan Baig had made critical comments against Congress leaders, and the party has served him notice seeking an explanation for his remarks.