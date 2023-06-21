Karnataka CM’s wife hospitalised

June 21, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi was admitted to a private hospital on June 20 night. She was rushed to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road after she developed fever and complained of respiratory problem.

She was admitted to the MICU, and will be moved to the ward soon. According to a bulletin issued by the hospital, her condition is stable.

The doctor attending to her is Guruprasad Bhat, consultant pulmonologist at the hospital. He said she has symptoms of mild pneumonia. She is on antibiotics and recovering, he said.

Chief Minister’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his mother will need to be in hospital for a few days. Mr Siddaramaiah, who visited the hospital to enquire about her health, said she is doing fine.