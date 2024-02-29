Karnataka CM’s reply to Budget discussion brims over with attack on BJP, Centre

February 29, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Arguing that the Opposition BJP was “jealous” over the implementation of five guarantees and also launching development works by the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused the saffron party of othering and disliking “those don wear skull cap, sport beard, and wear burkha.”

“On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas’, whereas you don’t like people who don skull cap, sport beard, and wear burkha. You seem to worship lies,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Fight against RSS, BJP

Responding on the Budget discussion in the Legislative Council amidst vociferous protests by BJP members, who were seeking the government’s response on the alleged slogan shouting incident at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “You, in the name of caste and religion, are dividing the country. How much ever you shout, I am not scared of you. Our fight is against the BJP and the RSS.”

As BJP members were raising slogans, he said: “The BJP is against the Constitution, the poor and social justice. Just by wearing saffron shawl, you do not become patriots. RSS leaders like M.S. Golwalkar, V.D. Savarkar, and K.B. Hedgewar did not come out and participate in the Quit India movement. Instead they were associated with the British.” Terming the BJP protest as a “drama”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “How much ever drama you enact, people are watching you. Have you ever come to power with the blessings of people? You have always made a backdoor entry.” Finally, when the protest did not subside, he ended his speech.

Money for guarantees

In the Assembly, amid protests, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State government has set aside ₹52,009 crore for implementation of five guarantees in the State Budget for 2024-25 and another ₹4,000 crore, totalling ₹56,000 crore, would be required for delivery of schemes during the next financial year. He said the GDP of the State was ₹25,63,247 crore and it is expected to reach ₹28,09,063 crore in 2024-25.

He continued his tirade against the Centre and said the Narendra Modi-led government had betrayed the people of the State by denying due share in taxes and denying funds for flood relief and funds for Upper Bhadra project.

The Chief Minister mentioned Mr. Modi’s name more than two dozen times during a 100-minute reply, targeting the Centre. He also referred to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha member elected from Karnataka, for denying adequate funds under the 15th Finance Commission.

The House passed two Appropriation Bills.

‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Jai Sita Ram’ (Box 1)

During the protest in the well of the Legislative Assembly, BJP members chanted “Jai Sri Ram”, “Bharat Ma Ki Jai” and “Jai Modi”, and anti-Congress slogans when the Chief Minister began his reply. They picked up paper and threw them in the air in front of the Speaker. Countering the BJP members, Congress members raised “Jai Sita Ram” and “Jai Siddaramaiah” slogans. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too replied to “Jai Sri Ram” slogans with “Jai Jai Sita Ram” while stating that he too had built temples in his village dedicated to Rama. Amidst slogans and counter-slogans, the BJP members staged a walkout from the House, for submission of a petition to the Governor seeking dismissal of the government for failure to maintain law and order in the State.

CM dares BJP for a public debate

Challenging the BJP for a public debate on devolution of funds from the Centre to state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said: “Let us debate in public. You chose a platform and I will come. Let people know.” He said that the BJP cannot listen to the fact that Karnataka gets ₹12 to ₹13 of the ₹100 that is paid to the Centre.