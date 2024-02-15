GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka CM’s remarks lead to pandemonium in Council

February 15, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to certain remarks made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Opposition BJP staged a walkout in the Legislative Council after the former refused to apologise for the remarks.

It all started when the Chief Minister was replying to a question from Congress U.B. Venkatesh on Centre-State finances during the Question Hour, when BJP member Rudre Gowda tried to intervene. A visibly upset Mr. Siddaramaiah asked him to sit down and continued, to which BJP members took objection. In the heat of moment, Mr. Siddaramaiah made certain remarks, which enraged the BJP members, who immediately sought his apology. Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had to adjourn the House after he failed to bring in order as the Congress and the BJP members sparred on the issue.

When the House reconvened, the BJP members insisted on an apology from the Chief Minister. Leader of the Opposition Kota Srinivas Poojary insisted on the party members’ demand. Despite the Chairman stating that the remarks have been expunged, they did not relent. Even efforts from Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, who appealed to members to move to the next subject, did not yield result.

The Chief Minister said: “I did not say anything with an agenda and when he tried to intervene, I asked him to sit down. When my remarks have been expunged, why are you raising it again?” However, the uproar continued, and the BJP members later walked out in protest.

