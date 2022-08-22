Karnataka CM’s media co-ordinator Gurulingaswamy Holimath passes away

Gurulingaswamy Holimath, 46, passed away after collapsing while working out in a gym in the morning on August 22

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
August 22, 2022 14:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of Gurulingaswamy Holimath. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Gurulingaswamy Holimath, 46, media coordinator of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, passed away after collapsing while working out in a gym in the morning on August 22.

Family sources said he complained of severe chest pain while working out, and collapsed. “He must have suffered a massive heart attack. We rushed him to a nearby private Hospital in Nagarbhavi. However, doctors said he was brought dead,” said a close family associate.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He began his journalism career with Kannada Prabha, and has since worked for various media organisations in Hubballi and Bengaluru, including Vijaya Karnataka, TV5 and ETV. He has been working with Mr. Bommai ever since the latter became the Home Minister.

His last rites would be conducted at Ramdurg in Belagavi district at 10 am on August 23.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and several ministers have condoled the death of Mr. Gurulingaswamy.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app