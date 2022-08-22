Karnataka CM’s media co-ordinator Gurulingaswamy Holimath passes away

A file photo of Gurulingaswamy Holimath. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gurulingaswamy Holimath, 46, media coordinator of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, passed away after collapsing while working out in a gym in the morning on August 22.

Family sources said he complained of severe chest pain while working out, and collapsed. “He must have suffered a massive heart attack. We rushed him to a nearby private Hospital in Nagarbhavi. However, doctors said he was brought dead,” said a close family associate.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He began his journalism career with Kannada Prabha, and has since worked for various media organisations in Hubballi and Bengaluru, including Vijaya Karnataka, TV5 and ETV. He has been working with Mr. Bommai ever since the latter became the Home Minister.

His last rites would be conducted at Ramdurg in Belagavi district at 10 am on August 23.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and several ministers have condoled the death of Mr. Gurulingaswamy.