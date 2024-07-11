Karnataka CM’s financial adviser says ‘not easy’ to find money for development works

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s economic adviser and MLA for Yelburga Basavaraj Rayaraddi on Thursday said the guarantee schemes for which large allocation had to be set aside had made it difficult to find resources for all other development works.

Mr. Rayaraddi, at an event at Mangaluru village in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district, said, “The State is spending between ₹60,000 crore and ₹65,000 crore for the guarantee schemes due to which, finding money for all other things is not easy. Apart from me, who is a financial adviser to the CM and interacts with him daily, no MLAs were able to secure funds for development activities.”

Mr. Rayaraddi emphasised that it has become nearly impossible for MLAs to secure funds for works in their constituencies. “Internally, I know the financial stress,” he said.

