Karnataka CM’s announcement on upgradation of Dasara expo ground in Mysuru draws attention of stakeholders in tourism industry

Will the Dasara Exhibition grounds in Mysuru be developed on the lines of Delhi’s Pragati Maidan?

The announcement in the Budget for the year 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the grounds belonging to the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) will be upgraded on the lines of the famous Pragathi Maidan, has generated interest among the stakeholders of the tourism industry here. If the plan materialises, it will help in tourism promotion, they argue.

However, no allocation has been made in the Budget to substantiate the plan. It has to be seen whether the government is serious about upgrading the facility or will the plan remain on paper, like in the past.

Pragathi Maidan is an important venue for exhibitions and conventions. It is spread over 150 acres.

The exhibition ground in Mysuru is presently limited to holding Dasara exhibition barring some other events like general expos and events but not regularly and all through the year. Most of the year, the place remains unused though it is located in the heart of Mysuru city, close to the iconic Mysuru Palace.

In the past, the Karnataka Exhibition Authority proposed to hold exhibitions, events, conventions and amusement activities there on all 365 days of the year. An attempt was made to initiate a master plan for converting the Dasara exhibition grounds into a round-the-clock exhibition and events hub. It is unclear whether any proposal was sent to the government in the past for making use of the large expo space round-the-year.

Hub for tourists

It was announced in the past that a private agency was entrusted to prepare the master plan, incorporating all the infrastructure and attractions for turning the ground into a hub for tourists throughout the year. Among the permanent attractions planned is one on the lines of Snow World. There is no information on what happened to the master plan, if prepared.

The KEA’s idea was to integrate many features, bringing together several attractions, in one for attracting visitors on all 365 days. Convention centre, exhibitions, amusement park, snow place and much more were proposed by the KEA. The present government has plans to develop KEA grounds on the lines of Pragathi Maidan model.

The Dasara exhibition ground is spread across 80 acres. Infact, a tourist plaza as a one-stop destination for tourists was also planned. The initiative of the Tourism Department did not make any headway though the plan appeared workable and beneficial to tourists.

Around 3.3 million tourists visit Mysuru in around three lakh vehicles annually (pre-COVID data). To some extent, the KEA has eased parking problems in the vicinity of Mysuru zoo and Mysuru palace for tourists by developing a parking lot on a 12-acre plot for tourist vehicles on its premises.