Karnataka CM Yediyurappa visits flood-affected villages in Belagavi, faces backlash

Karnataka Cheif Minister B.S. Yediyurappa faced some opposition from some victims in flood-hit villages in Belagavi district on July 25. Flood-affected victims from Yamagarani and Sankeshwar expressed their anguish against the State government.

Manjunath Dole, a young man from Yamagarani, told journalists that officials had been negligent about the flood victims. “We were shifted to the flood relief centres three days ago. We have not got proper food, blankets and other things for two days. Only today, officers gave us proper food as the CM was visiting,” he said.

Banneppa Tumbad, a farmer from Sankeshwar, complained to journalists that the State government had failed to provide proper relief to farmers who had lost houses. “My brother’s house collapsed in the last year’s floods. He is yet to get the ₹5 lakh compensation that the CM had announced last year,” he said.

Yallavva Tumbarmani of Ramdurg sought permanent resettlement of all vulnerable villages. “We are tired of shifting to nearby villages and towns during every monsoon. For two successive years, we lost our food grains and vegetables stored in our house. We have not got proper compensation for the losses suffered. We want the government to find a permanent solution to our problems,” she said.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who addressed the victims in a meeting in Sankeshwar, said the government would provide houses to all those who had lost it. He said he would direct officials to ensure that all the victims of earlier years were also properly compensated. Officials have identified a 50 acre land in Sankeshwar to create a resettlement village. “If the victims cooperate, we will build houses for all of them,” he said.

He visited houses affected by floods in Math Galli, Nadi Galli and Kumbar Oni in Sankeshwar. He spoke to inmates of the relief centre set up in Shankarlinga Mangal Karyalaya.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said officers would distribute relief as per the national disaster response fund norms.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) M.G. Hiremath told the CM that officers had set up five relief centres where around 630 persons were being given shelter. More will be opened if need be, he said. The district administration has helped relocate around 90,000 persons to safety in over a week, the DC said.

The conspicuous absence of former Minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and Arabavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi raised some questions. Some BJP workers wondered whether it was indicative of a sign of changing political equations. Gokak city unit BJP president Bhimshi Bharamannanavar denied that it was a political decision. “Both the brothers are busy in providing relief to flood victims their constituencies. That may be the reason why they could not attend the CM’s programme,’’ he said.

Deputy CMs Govind Karjol and Lakshman Savadi, Food Minister Umesh Katti and others were present.