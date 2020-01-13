Karnataka CM Yediyurappa says he will attend WEF event in Davos

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was in a dilemma about his proposed visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting being held from January 21 to 24, has finally decided against cancelling the foreign trip.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who is under pressure from the 11 newly elected MLAs to get them ministerial berths as their political defection helped him to form his government, had earlier indicated that he may skip the foreign visit to focus on ministerial expansion. However, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, the chief minister confirmed his foreign visit.

Sources in the BJP said that he has decided to attend the event as abruptly skipping such events being attended by global leaders would send a negative message.

However, the Chief Minister asserted that he would complete the process of ministerial expansion before embarking upon the Davos visit.

His statement about expansion is being seen as an effort to placate the 11 defectors who are said to be upset over the delay in giving them ministerial berths though a month has passed since they won the Assembly bypolls on BJP ticket.

Denying media reports that he had not been given any post by the party high command to discuss ministerial expansion, the Chief Minister claimed that actually party’s national president Amit Shah had invited him to New Delhi on Monday. However, he could not attend because of a pre-scheduled event in Raichur on Monday, Mr. Yediyurappa said.

He said he would try to meet Mr. Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and would cancel all engagements if Mr. Shah agreed to meet him.

Otherwise, he would meet the national president during his visit to the State on January 17 and 18 to address a pro-CAA convention. He assured the defectors of keeping his promise made to them and asked them not to bother about rumours that the ministerial expansion may be delayed.