Karnataka CM Yediyurappa rules out leadership change in State

31 December 2020 16:06 IST

‘There is no doubt among the legislators. There is no doubt among the public ... Only there is a doubt among the media about the change of the leadership,’ he says

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he would continue to head the State for the next two years and ruled out any change in the leadership.

At a press conference on the eve of the New Year, Mr. Yediyurappa said there was no doubt about his continuing as the Chief Minister till the next Legislative Assembly election.

“BJP General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh too clarified that I am continuing as the Chief Minister and there is no change in the leadership, Mr. Yediyurappa said.

“There is no doubt among the legislators. There is no doubt among the public about my continuity in the office. Only there is a doubt among the media about the change of the leadership,” Mr. Yediyurappa said and told mediapersons to stop speculating on leadership change.

Asked about some legislators’ comments about a change, the Chief Minister said a couple of MLAs had expressed their views. He would solve grievances of legislators by holding divisional-level meetings, Mr. Yediyurappa said.

On the financial difficulties by the State owing to COVID-19, the Chief Minister said the State was likely to face constraints in the coming fiscal year too.

The State government was expected to face a revenue shortage of ₹ 30,000 crore in 2020-21, the Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

Mr. Yediyurappa said 2020 was an “acid test” for the government with the onslaught of the pandemic and floods. “Despite the crisis, we will do our best to grant funds for priority sectors and major programmes announced in the State Budget 2020-21,” he said.