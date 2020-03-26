Karnataka CM Yediyurappa asks Ministers to stay in respective districts

In an effort contain the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed all his Cabinet colleagues to stay put in their respective districts and not to come to Bengaluru to meet him and exchange Ugadi festival greetings during the country-wide lockdown.

No member of the public has been allowed to meet the Chief Minister at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. Following the instructions from the Chief Minister’s office, police have been instructed not to allow any party leader to meet him at his residence.

Sources said the Chief Minister had instructed his ministers to work from their respective districts and take steps to contain the spread of the disease.

After the end of the Legislature session on Tuesday and on account of Ugadi festival on Wednesday, many ministers had go to their respective districts.

Sources said that Ugadi festival celebrations remained at low key at the Chief Minister’s residence on Wednesday.