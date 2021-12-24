Karnataka CM wants 5% cut in non-productive expenditure

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

24 December 2021 16:12 IST

He is also focusing on increasing the revenue collection

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed all departments to reduce non-productive expenditure by 5% in the current year.

Participating in the debate on the second installment of supplementary estimates in the Legislative Council on December 24, he said, “If they try to achieve 5% reduction, they could reduce more in the coming days. We are also focusing on increasing the revenue collection. I have reviewed tax collections in detail. Within a few days after my instructions, the GST collection on areca trade increased by ₹8 crore.”.

Stating that the financial position had been on recovery mode after suffering a setback due to COVID-19, the CM said total recovery is not possible just in one year.

Further, he said he is committed to implementing the third phase of the Upper Krishna and Mahadayi projects. The Finance Department had given approval for recruitment of 10,000 posts in Kalyan Karnataka.

“Apart from that, we are recruiting 10,000 teachers across the entire State,” he said.

The Council passed the Finance Bill.