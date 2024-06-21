GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka CM upset over official lethargy

Published - June 21, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took the Deputy Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer, and officials of various departments in Vijayanagara district to task over their alleged laxity in the functioning of their respective departments during a review meeting at Hosapet in Vijayanagara district on Friday.

Expressing displeasure over lack of preparation for the meeting, Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned the Agriculture Department officers on whether they had visited the agriculture fields to educate farmers about soil health, suggest suitable crops, and spread awareness on managing diseases and pests. The Chief Minister lost his cool at an officer when he failed to furnish detailed records on field visits. 

Mr. Siddaramaiah directed the agriculture officer to take measures to ensure necessary seeds, fertilizers for farmers during kharif. He also suggested opening additional sub Raitha Samparka Kendras for the convenience of farmers.

Officials briefed the meeting that a sum of ₹130 crore was released as compensation for the crop damage reported in the district, and it has been disbursed through direct benefit transfer to the accounts of eligible farmers.

Mr. Siddaramaiah came down heavily on officers responsible for the inordinate delay in resolving compensation cases related to farmers’ suicide. Of the total 37 suicide cases in the district (34 farmers in 2023-24 and three farmers this year). Mr. Siddaramaiah said that compensation should reach family members soon after the Forensic Science Laboratory report on the death reaches the district authorities. An official said that out of 37 cases, only three cases were pending due to technical glitches.

Minister for Housing, Wakf, and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Chief Minister’s political secretary Govindraju, and his economic adviser Basavaraj Rayareddy, MP Prabha Mallikarjun, and others were present.

