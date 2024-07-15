ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM unveils new rosewood doors at entrance of Assembly hall

Updated - July 15, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 06:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rosewood doors have replaced the iron fenced bars at the entrance of the Legislative Assembly at the Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Before commencement of the monsoon session of the State legislature on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, inaugurated the newly-installed rosewood doors at the entrance of the Assembly (western side) in the Vidhana Soudha.

A frame of the Preamble of the Constitution was also installed near the new doors. The rosewood doors replace the iron fenced bars. Mr. Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok congratulated the Speaker for renovating the entrance of the Assembly.

AI-enabled attendance

The Speaker said that Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras have been installed in the House to check attendance, entry, and exit of members during the session. Cameras would record the number of times they enter and exit the Assembly. The data will be available on a dashboard, which would be used by the Speaker to identify members who come to the session on time or not. It would also enable to find out the most number of hours spent by members in the House proceedings.

