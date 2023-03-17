Karnataka CM unveils Akkamahadevi statue, seeks support for son of B.S. Yediyurappa

March 17, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Hassan

The ceremony to unveil the statue of Akkamahadevi at Udutadi in Shikaripur taluk turned into a programme to praise former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and to seek people’s support for B.Y. Vijayendra, the probable BJP candidate for Shikaripur Assembly constituency.

Mr. Bommai said he had been working with the support and guidance of Mr. Yediyurappa. Whenever he faced a crisis, he would take advice from the former CM. “We all have grown up in his shadow. The day after taking oath as CM, I said I would continue under his guidance. I stand by my statement,” he told the gathering that included Mr. Yediyurappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators, and some seers, on March 17.

Describing Mr Yediyurappa as a social reformer, Mr. Bommai said the former CM took the decision to develop both Basavakalyan, the site of Anubhava Mantapa where Shiva sharanas (devotees of lord Shiva) met in the 12th century, and the birthplaces of Shiva sharananas in Shikaripur taluk. “Nine centuries after the revolution of the Shiva sharanas under the leadership of Basavanna, Karnataka got Mr Yediyurappa, who could continue the revolution,” he said.

“Mr Yediyurappa would never retire from active politics. As long as he enjoyed people’s support, he would remain active. The people of Shikaripur are fortunate to have such a representative,” he said.

He appealed to the people of Shikaripur to support Mr Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra in the coming days. “As you have all supported Mr Yediyurappa and B.Y. Raghavendra (Lok Sabha member representing Shivamogga), you bless Vijayendra this time”, he said.

Mr. Bommai announced ₹5 crore for the development of Balligavi, the birthplace of Allama Prabhu and another ₹10 crore to construct the post-graduation centre of Akkamahadevi University at Udutadi.

Mr. Yediyurpapa has announced his retirement from electoral politics. He has given a hint that his son B.Y. Vijayendra would contest from Shikaripur Assembly constituency.