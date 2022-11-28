Karnataka CM to visit Delhi ahead of Supreme Court hearing on border row with Maharashtra

November 28, 2022 02:02 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to meet senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi in Delhi on Tuesday November 29 to discuss Karnataka’s legal approach ahead of the Supreme court hearing on the border row with Maharashtra.

Mr. Bommai, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday November 28 to inaugurate a lift irrigation project in Nanjangud and participate in other programmes at Mysuru Paints and Varnishes and K.R. Hospital in the city, told reporters at Mysuru airport that Mr. Rohatgi, who is the seniormost member of the State’s panel of advocates, is already seized of the matter.

Also, Karnataka had recently appointed Justice (retd.) Shivaraj Patil as chairperson of the State’s Border and River Protection Commission. “We have already held a meeting under his chairmanship to discuss the State’s strategy during the Supreme Court hearing on the matter scheduled for November 30,” Mr. Bommai said.

When asked for a response to the demand by certain villages in Maharashtra to be merged with Karnataka, Mr. Bommai said the matter is before the Supreme Court. He pointed out that Justice (retd.) Shivaraj Patil had cautioned against publicly discussing certain issues that are already before the Supreme Court, lest it proves to be counterproductive.

Mr. Bommai said he is receiving co-operation from opposition parties on issues relating to the State’s border, water and land.

His visit to Delhi will include meetings with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav to discuss development projects in Karnataka.

Demand for increasing reservation for Vokkaliga community

Mr. Bommai said he is yet to receive a memorandum from Vokkaliga groups demanding increase in reservation for the community, The State has a Backward Classes Commission, which will have to look into this demand.

“The aspirations of all the communities have increased. But, whatever we do, we have to limit ourselves to the framework of the Constitution and the law,” he said.

Uniform civil code

Mr. Bommai said the BJP had been in favour of uniform civil code in India for the last three decades.

A few States had formed committees to implement the same. But, Mr. Bommai said, he is still gathering information in this regard and added that he has not spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about it.