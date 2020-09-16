Karnataka CM to unveil new tourism policy

Tourists visiting Jog Falls in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district.

The Chief Minister will unveil a new tourism policy - 2020-25, on September 27 - Tourism Day.

The Cabinet has approved the policy.

The draft of the new policy, finalised recently, emphasises aspects such as attracting more domestic and international travellers to place Karnataka on the tourist map of the country; and giving a boost to various kinds of tourism such as heritage, wildlife, spiritual, cultural, adventure, coastal, nature, health, and agriculture.

