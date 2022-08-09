Karnataka CM to inaugurate buildings of Schools of Engineering, Pharmacy of University of Mysore on August 11

A file photo of University of Mysore. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also inaugurate the Youth Festival at the Maharaja College ground, which has been organised as part of Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav, marking the 75th Independence Day celebrations

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting the University of Mysore’s Manasagangotri campus on August 11 to inaugurate newly-constructed buildings, and other facilities developed by the University.

He will inaugurate the Youth Festival at the Maharaja College ground, which has been organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav, marking the 75 th Independence Day celebrations

The CM will be visiting the School of Engineering and the Department of Computer Science in the campus to inaugurate the new building and new facilities. Other newly-constructed buildings and facilities would be inaugurated at the programme to be held at the Maharaja College ground.

Vice-chancellor G Hemantha Kumar told reporters in Mysuru on August 9 that the Chief Minister will be inaugurating the facilities developed by the university at 11 am. He will be accompanied by Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C N Ashwath Narayan. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar and Kannada actor Yash will be the guests of honour. The vice-chancellor will preside over the programme.

Prof. Kumar said the building of the School of Engineering, which was launched in 2021, has been named as ‘Technology Bhavan’. It is being inaugurated by Mr. Bommai, along with the hostel building, and the formal launch of engineering courses.

The Basaveshwara Study, Research and Extension Centre’s building is also being inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The new building of the School of Pharmacy will also be inaugurated. Other buildings that will be inaugurated by Mr. Bommai include the golden jubilee building of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, the first floor of the Department of Geography, the renovated hall of the Department of Computer Science, the release of ‘Grantha Nidhi’ book, and the launch of vocational and skill-based courses of the Career Hub.

Prof. Kumar said Kannada music director Arjun Janya will perform for over-an-hour after the inauguration of the Youth Festival at the Maharaja College ground.

The VC said the Mythic Society has joined hands with the University for restoring manuscripts at the Oriental Research Institute. A sum of ₹1 crore is being spent for digitising manuscripts.

Replying to questions, he said the university is awaiting permission from the Pharmacy Council of India for launching B.Pharma courses at the new School of Pharmacy.

On engineering courses, Prof. Kumar said 189 students had taken admission in 2021. This year, all 300 seats are expected to be filled up.

Registrar R. Shivappa was present.

Shortage of teaching posts

Research output and quality of education may be affected unless the shortage of teaching posts in the University of Mysore is addressed immediately since over 50% of posts are vacant and more posts are expected to become vacant with the retirement of some teaching faculty this year.

Vice-chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said 382 teaching posts are vacant, and the university currently has 282 posts out of 664 sanctioned posts.

“This will surely affect teaching and research in the long run without permanent faculty. We have appointed guest lecturers but they cannot guide students for their doctoral degrees. As per the UGC guidelines, a permanent faculty can guide eight students at a time. In view of the shortage of faculty, students are not getting guides for their research,” he explained.

He said the matter has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan. “Both have promised to look into the urgency of appointing teachers to the UoM. If, at least, the government gives consent for appointing 100 posts, the situation can improve, and there won’t be any difficulty for the next 10 years,” he replied.

The VC said the State grant to the university has come down; UoM got ₹44 crore out of ₹92 crore that was sought for 2021 for meeting its expenditure, including payment of salaries, and pension. “In 2022, we got ₹50 crore out of ₹106 crore sought. Yet, we are managing the situation, and pension funds were not diverted for other expenses,” the VC clarified.