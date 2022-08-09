Karnataka CM to inaugurate buildings of Schools of Engineering, Pharmacy of University of Mysore

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also inaugurate the Youth Festival at the Maharaja College ground, which has been organised as part of Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav, marking the 75th Independence Day celebrations

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also inaugurate the Youth Festival at the Maharaja College ground, which has been organised as part of Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav, marking the 75th Independence Day celebrations

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting the University of Mysore’s Manasagangotri campus on August 11 to inaugurate newly-constructed buildings, and other facilities developed by the University.

He will inaugurate the Youth Festival at the Maharaja College ground, which has been organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav, marking the 75 th Independence Day celebrations

The CM will be visiting the School of Engineering and the Department of Computer Science in the campus to inaugurate the new building and new facilities. Other newly-constructed buildings and facilities would be inaugurated at the programme to be held at the Maharaja College ground.

Vice-chancellor G Hemantha Kumar told reporters in Mysuru on August 9 that the Chief Minister will be inaugurating the facilities developed by the university at 11 am. He will be accompanied by Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C N Ashwath Narayan. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar and Kannada actor Yash will be the guests of honour. The vice-chancellor will preside over the programme.

Prof. Kumar said the building of the School of Engineering, which was launched in 2021, has been named as ‘Technology Bhavan’. It is being inaugurated by Mr. Bommai, along with the hostel building, and the formal launch of engineering courses.

The Basaveshwara Study, Research and Extension Centre’s building is also being inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The new building of the School of Pharmacy will also be inaugurated. Other buildings that will be inaugurated by Mr. Bommai include the golden jubilee building of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, the first floor of the Department of Geography, the renovated hall of the Department of Computer Science, the release of ‘Grantha Nidhi’ book, and the launch of vocational and skill-based courses of the Career Hub.

Prof. Kumar said Kannada music director Arjun Janya will perform for over-an-hour after the inauguration of the Youth Festival at the Maharaja College ground.

The VC said the Mythic Society has joined hands with the University for restoring manuscripts at the Oriental Research Institute. A sum of ₹1 crore is being spent for digitising manuscripts.

Replying to questions, he said the university is awaiting permission from the Pharmacy Council of India for launching B.Pharma courses at the new School of Pharmacy.

On engineering courses, Prof. Kumar said 189 students had taken admission in 2021. This year, all 300 seats are expected to be filled up.

Registrar R. Shivappa was present.