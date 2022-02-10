Hijab controversy: Karnataka CM to chair meeting after court hearing to decide on extending closure of schools, colleges

Karnataka High Court to hear petitions on hijab row after 2.30 pm today

With a three-judge bench of the High Court of Karnataka hearing the petitions related to hijab row after 2.30 p.m. on February 10, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government will take a decision on extension of closure of schools and colleges at a meeting later in the day.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr. Bommai said he has called a meeting of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and officials of both departments in the evening to take a decision on extending the closure of schools and colleges. “We will take stock of the developments that have taken place till now,” he said.

“All organisations have the responsibility of maintaining peace and communal harmony. We will wait for the court order. In democracy, we have to respect the court’s order,” the Chief Minister said.

Also Read Karnataka hijab controversy: Stories behind the story

Mr. Bommai appealed to people to maintain peace as the High Court is hearing the matter. “If we maintain a peaceful atmosphere, the court can offer a solution... I appeal to all to stop and wait for a court decision. Don’t make statements that disturb peace,” the Chief Minister said.

Schools and colleges across Karnataka were given a holiday for three days till February 10, as the row over girls not being allowed to enter classrooms wearing hijab and a section of students insisting on wearing saffron shawls to class led to protests in several parts of the State. The government has closed schools and colleges to prevent further escalation of the issue.

The Chief Minister said the government would discuss measures to ensure harmony, discipline and peace in schools and colleges, . He appealed to the peopleto be sensitive about issues that concern children.