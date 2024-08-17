GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka CM terms Governor’s decision ‘unconstitutional and against law’, rules out resignation over sanction for prosecution in MUDA ‘scam’

He questioned the Governor for not sanctioning prosecution of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Ministers Shashikala Jolle and Murgesh Nirani, which are pending before him. Shashikala Jolle and Murgesh Nirani are in the BJP

Updated - August 17, 2024 03:03 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 02:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had not committed any mistake to warrant his resignation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had not committed any mistake to warrant his resignation. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hours after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned his prosecution in the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the decision as ‘unconstitutional and against the law. He categorically ruled out stepping down from the office of Chief Minister. Instead, he would fight the case legally in court.

In his first reaction after the Governor’s decision on August 17, Mr Siddaramaiah said he had not committed any mistake to warrant his resignation. The BJP, JD(S) and others had hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka.

“The BJP has been misusing the Raj Bhavan for political purposes. A conspiracy has been hatched to destabilise the elected government. The Governor is a puppet in the hands of the Central Government,” he said.

Asked about the party high command’s decision, he said, “The high command is with me, the entire Cabinet is with me, all MLAs are with me, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members are with me.”

He questioned the Governor for not sanctioning prosecution of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Ministers Shashikala Jolle and Murgesh Nirani, which are pending before him. Shashikala Jolle and Murgesh Nirani are in the BJP.

