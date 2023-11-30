November 30, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is the State Government’s goal to ensure that quality healthcare services provided at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research are made available in all government hospitals.

“When good service is possible from the government-run Jayadeva hospital, it is possible to provide the same quality of service in other government hospitals t00,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking at a programme of dedicating 262 modern life-saving 108 ambulances under the Arogya Kavacha for public service at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, organized by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Mr. Siddaramaiah called upon doctors to treat the poor people who come in old and dirty clothes with humanity. “They must get good healthcare without discrimination,” he said.

The government is committed to providing quality healthcare to the people of the State. Services of 108 emergency ambulances have been provided so that no one should lose their life without getting treatment.

“More than 840 ambulances are required in Karnataka. Four ambulances are functioning in each taluk, and are providing emergency health services to hundreds of people every day,” the Chief Minister said.

He explained that primary emergency treatment plays an important role in saving lives.

“Every district should have an MRI scanning facility. Due to the high cost of service in private diagnostic centres, poor people have been facing a lot of hardship. Thousands of people are applying for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for this reason alone. “An environment is being created in the State where quality treatment is available only in government hospitals,” Mr Siddaramaiah said.

The CM said that the State Government has been working hard to provide quality healthcare. He urged Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to focus more on north Karnataka.

