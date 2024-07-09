Karnataka CM tells district officials to distribute mosquito nets to slum residents to contain dengue cases

To contain the spread of dengue, the State government has instructed Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers, and District Health Officers to distribute mosquito nets to residents residing in slums in the State.

Winding up a two-day meeting with senior officials of districts and secretaries of various departments on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 7,362 dengue cases have been reported so far and there are 303 active cases. The disease has claimed seven lives so far in the State.

The Chief Minister directed the senior officials of the district, specifically the health officials, to take steps for the distribution of mosquito nets for slum-dwellers across the State. However, there was no need to declare a “health emergency” in the State, he said.

Other instructions to senior officials Prepare a master plan for formulating a new tourism policy Bring back out-of-school children to educational institutions Survey government land and display data in each taluk office Clear 33,841 applications seeking pensions in 30 days Provide gun licences to nomad sheepkeepers to eliminate thefts Construct 9,811 classrooms, including 1,000 PU college classrooms

Road accidents

Noting the increase in the number of road accidents, the Chief Minister told officials to identify hotspots and increase trauma centres network in coordination with Revenue, Police and Transport departments and urban local bodies. The district-level road safety committees too should take steps to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, he said. A total of 34,916 road accidents occurred in the State during the last one year and 9,943 people were killed.

Noting the teenage pregnancies (13,477) in the State, the officials have been told to take stern steps to address the issue.

On sowing of seeds, he said the Agriculture Department has set a target of 82.48 lakh hectares for sowing during the kharif season and already 50.91 lakh hectares had been sown.

One more exam

The meeting held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to increase the supplementary examinations for failed Class 10 students from two to three. The State recorded a pass percentage of 73.4 in 2024, a 10 percentage points drop from 2023 and a 15 percentage points drop when compared with 2022.

