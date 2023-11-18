ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM’s son Yathindra hits back at HDK over cash-for-transfer video

November 18, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Varuna MLA says maybe H.D. Kumaraswamy was engaged in such a business when he was the CM, and, hence, he perceives that others are also engaged in striking such deals

The Hindu Bureau

Former Varuna MLA Yathindra who is the son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Varuna MLA Yathindra, whose video instructing a person on telephone sparked a political controversy, said that the whole episode betrayed the desperation and the mindset of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy who had insinuated that the conversation was related to cash for transfer.

Mr. Kumaraswamy had questioned the nature of the conversation and alleged that Yathindra was engaged in the business of transfer of officials for cash.

‘’There is no need for me to issue a clarification on that video. I speak with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regularly on various issues, and also submit a list of development works that need to be undertaken in the constituency,’’ he said in Mysuru on November 18, adding that the conversation pertained to CSR funds and to which schools they should be allotted.

Mr. Yathindra said Mr. Kumaraswamy and his entire family is in politics and questioned whether all transfers that took place during his tenure could be construed as ’business’.

‘’Maybe Mr. Kumaraswamy was engaged in such a business. Hence, he perceives that others are also engaged in striking such deals. It betrays his mindset,” said Mr. Yathindra.

“The opposition is desperate and, hence, resorting to baseless allegations and raising non-issues,” he added.

