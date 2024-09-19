Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi seeking early clearance from National Board for Wildlife for Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Project

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Centre to provide necessary clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), to expedite the execution of the long-pending Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Project, crucial for fulfilling the drinking water needs of north Karnataka district.

In a letter on September 18, 2024, Mr. Siddaramaiah has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to provide wildlife clearance to the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Project at the earliest. “Your early intervention and a positive decision in favour of the people of Karnataka, will be greatly appreciated,” the Chief Minister said. Till date the NBWL, which the Prime Minister chairs, has not granted the necessary clearance.

However, the NBWL Standing Committee has given wildlife clearance to Goa portion of the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Line. This, the CM said, has prompted Karnataka to reconsider its decision on clearance to the power project, as Goa had raised objections to the State’s much-needed drinking water project, despite the minimum disruption to wildlife.

“The Goa Chief Wildlife Warden has passed an illegal order restraining Karnataka from undertaking any activities in the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project. Karnataka has challenged the order of the Goa Wildlife Warden by filing (IA No.219672/2023) a petition before the Supreme Court which is pending adjudication,” the Chief Minister further said.

The Standing Committee of the NBWL, in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Environment, Ecology and Climate Change, on July 31, 2024, has deferred the proposal stating that the matter is sub-judice. “The same standing committee in its meeting held on August 23, 2024, has recommended the Goa portion of the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Line, for wildlife clearance. Karnataka rejected the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Line which would lead to diversion of forest land in favour of power lines,” Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out. On the other hand, the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Project has been pending for a long time for wildlife clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he said.

The Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal Award was pronounced on August 14, 2018, and published in the Gazette of India on February 27, 2020.

Total allocation made to Karnataka is 13.42 tmcft under this, of which 3.9 tmcft of water is for diversion for drinking water purpose (1.72 tmcft from Kalasa Nala and 2.18 tmcft from Bandura Nala). The State Government has submitted a modified pre-feasibility report of Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion scheme (lift schemes) to the Centre on June 16, 2022, for clearances, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, explaining the timeline.

What is Goa-Tamnar Transmission Line?

Talking about the status of the Goa-Tamnar power project, the Chief Minister said that in March, 2024, the Karnataka government had rejected the proposal. The project entailed drawing 400 kV D/C Quad Transmission Line and the project authorities had sought the diversion of 174.652 hectares of forest land in Dharwad, Haliyal, Dandeli Wildlife and Belagavi division.

The transmission line was to connect the existing power grid in Narendra in Dharwad district to Xeldem in Goa and the length of the transmission line was 94 km out of which 72 km of the line was to pass through Karnataka forests including 6.6 km of the line through Anshi-Dandeli tiger reserve.

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), in its report (No. 6 of 2021) had recommended that the project alignments of the line should be redrawn to avoid disrupting the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats region. The Supreme Court, in its order (April 7, 2022) had approved the recommendations of the CEC.

In national interest

The CM said the Union Power Minister in his letter on August 1, 2024, had assured him that instead of 72,817 trees, only 13,954 trees would be cut. Although cutting any tree in eco-sensitive zones is not desirable, in the interest of national development, “Karnataka was ready to agree in principle despite the lands crossing the elephant corridor.”

“But in view of the objections raised by Goa to our legitimate and long-pending drinking water project with minimum disruption to wildlife, and the consequent litigation we have been forced into, the State has no choice but to reconsider its decision on clearance to the Goa-Tamnar Power Line,” Mr Siddaramaiah said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “I would like to reiterate that there is a need for greater inter-state cooperation and proactive handholding by the Central Government to resolve bilateral or multilateral issues, to achieve progress in important national projects relating to drinking water, electricity etc”.