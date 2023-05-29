HamberMenu
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to provide justice to protesting women wrestlers

May 29, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - BENGALURU 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said it is self-deceptive on the part of the BJP government at the Centre, which is celebrating the inauguration of the Parliament building as a festival of democracy, but trying to oppress the democratic rights of the women wrestlers who are protesting against sexual harassment.

In a series of tweets, he urged the Central government to immediately arrest the Wrestling Federation of India’s president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and subject him to an inquiry to provide justice to the pained women wrestlers.

