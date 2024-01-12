ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to visit Ayodhya after January 22

January 12, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The CM said that Congress workers will visit temples across Karnataka on January 22, and offer prayers to Lord Ram

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of construction in full swing at the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on December 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh after January 22.

He told mediapersons in Shivamogga on January 12 that he is a devotee of Lord Ram. “We are also devotees of Sri Rama, but do not use his name for political gains. We are opposing the politics being done by the BJP in the name of Ram.”

The CM plans to visit Ayodhya after the inauguration of the temple on January 22. “I will visit the temple in Ayodhya whenever I am free after the January 22 event,” he said.

