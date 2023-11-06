November 06, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the average demand for power has increased by 43% in 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in 2022, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that the electricity situation in Karnataka returned to normal after supply outside the State was prohibited. A decision has been taken to supply power for seven hours to IP sets of farmers.

“Power consumption has increased by 43% in 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in 2022. Demand in October was 15,978 MW,” he said after a review meeting of the Energy Department.

Power consumption in agriculture sector had seen an increase in the range of 55% to 119%. The increase in power consumption in other sectors ranges from 9% to 14%. “The higher demand and consumption is due to deficient rainfall, usage of irrigation pumpsets before the normal time, and post-Covid-19 economic growth,” the CM said.

After the last review meeting of the department, power generation in Raichur and Ballari thermal plants had increased while the State simultaneously purchased power from Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

“By invoking Section 11 that prohibits supply of power to other States (from Karnataka), the State is getting to utilise the power generated here So, the power position in the State has stabilised. The nodal officers are constantly observing the power position in the State.”

Stating that the Escoms will supply five to seven hours of power, depending on the needs of farmers in the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah estimated that to supply seven hours of power constantly to IP sets, Karnataka would require about 600 MW/hour or about 14 million units per day.

“Without burdening the government much, it has been decided in the meeting that power would be supplied for seven hours. It is estimated that about ₹1,500 crore is needed, which will be raised through grants, savings and re-allocation.”

From next year, power supply to IP sets will be through solarisation of EIP feeders. The tender process for the same is underway. “This will help in providing power supply to farmers during the day time,” the Chief Minister said.

