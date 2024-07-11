Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought to draw a distinction between irregularities in sites allotted under 50:50 scheme by misusing the facility offered by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the authority compensating his wife for illegally occupying her land.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru on July 11, Mr. Siddaramaiah insisted that there was no wrong-doing with regard to sites allotted to his wife Parvathi by MUDA, which had illegally occupied her land. “Not only has the MUDA accepted its mistake in writing, but the authority agreed to compensate her for the loss by giving alternative sites,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The MUDA followed the precedent set in the case of Sundaramma. Her land was also illegally occupied by the MUDA. The High Court of Karnataka ordered MUDA to grant the same extent of land to her.

The 50:50 scheme is applicable in case of property owners who surrender their land to the MUDA, which allots 50% of the sites developed on the land in lieu of compensation. ‘’In our case, we did not surrender the land. Our land was illegally occupied by MUDA. Hence, compensatory site allotment was made,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Notably, he admitted that administration of the MUDA had deteriorated over the years. “The authority is rotten and needs to be cleansed. But that will be done only after the investigation is completed and a report is submitted to the government of Karnataka. The 50:50 scheme is in vogue in all urban development authorities, and is beneficial to the authority concerned, but the MUDA commissioners and others have misused the scheme,” he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned what MUDA members were doing when the land was illegally occupied, or when compensatory sites were allotted in lieu of the land, which was developed and sold by MUDA.

On pegging the value of the land as ₹60 crore, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “As per the land acquisition Act, compensation has to be paid at thrice the market rate, including rate of interest, all of which adds up to ₹62 crore.”

CM challenges BJP to prove allegations

Responding to the BJP’s proposed protest in Mysuru on July 12, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “It is politically motivated, as they had no other issue. They are unable to digest the fact that a person from the OBC has become the CM of Karnataka for the second time. Hence, this drama.

‘’Be it (State BJP president) B.Y. Vijayendra or (BJP national president) J.P. Nadda, we know to counter their politically motivated protests.

“If their argument is that the compensatory site allotted to my wife is illegal, let them prove their contention.”

The Chief Minister received petitions and heard grievances from the public at his residence in Mysuru, and directed the officials to ensure early resolution of the petitions.

