Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagallu in Ballari district of Karnataka on June 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government officials and students from various education institutions enthusiastically participated in the yoga session with Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The event was organised by Shwaasa Yoga Samstha, in association with Santosh Lad Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Ballari MP E. Tukaram, yoga guru Sri Vachananda swami, Vinay guruji of Uttarahalli Ashram, actor Sreeleela, MLA Srinivas and Karnataka Milk Federation president Bheema Naik were among the other participants.

IAF celebrates yoga day in Bengaluru

More than 3,000 IAF personnel and their family members, trainees, Agniveervayu and students participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga organised by HQ Training Command (IAF), Bengaluru.

Personnel and their families from units under this HQ in Bengaluru, including Air Force Station Yelahanka, Air Force Station Jalahalli, Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru, Institute of Aerospace Medicine and Air Force Technical College, participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

Related stories International Day of Yoga: Thousands take part in celebrations in Mysuru