Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah participates in 10th International Yoga Day celebration at Jindal Steel Plant in Ballari district

Updated - June 21, 2024 02:13 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 01:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Government officials and students from various education institutions enthusiastically participated in the yoga session

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (2nd from left) participating in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagallu in Ballari district of Karnataka on June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagallu in Ballari district of Karnataka on June 21. 

Government officials and students from various education institutions enthusiastically participated in the yoga session with Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The event was organised by Shwaasa Yoga Samstha, in association with Santosh Lad Foundation.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Ballari MP E. Tukaram, yoga guru Sri Vachananda swami, Vinay guruji of Uttarahalli Ashram, actor Sreeleela, MLA Srinivas and Karnataka Milk Federation president Bheema Naik were among the other participants.

IAF celebrates yoga day in Bengaluru

More than 3,000 IAF personnel and their family members, trainees, Agniveervayu and students participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga organised by HQ Training Command (IAF), Bengaluru on June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 3,000 IAF personnel and their family members, trainees, Agniveervayu and students participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga organised by HQ Training Command (IAF), Bengaluru.

Personnel and their families from units under this HQ in Bengaluru, including Air Force Station Yelahanka, Air Force Station Jalahalli, Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru, Institute of Aerospace Medicine and Air Force Technical College, participated in the event.

