Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah participates in 10th International Yoga Day celebration at Jindal Steel Plant in Ballari district

Government officials and students from various education institutions enthusiastically participated in the yoga session

Updated - June 21, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 01:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (2nd from left) participating in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagallu in Ballari district of Karnataka on June 21, 2024.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (2nd from left) participating in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagallu in Ballari district of Karnataka on June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagallu in Ballari district of Karnataka on June 21. 

Government officials and students from various education institutions enthusiastically participated in the yoga session with Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The event was organised by Shwaasa Yoga Samstha, in association with Santosh Lad Foundation.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Ballari MP E. Tukaram, yoga guru Sri Vachananda swami, Vinay guruji of Uttarahalli Ashram, actor Sreeleela, MLA Srinivas and Karnataka Milk Federation president Bheema Naik were among the other participants.

