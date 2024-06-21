Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagallu in Ballari district of Karnataka on June 21.

Government officials and students from various education institutions enthusiastically participated in the yoga session with Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The event was organised by Shwaasa Yoga Samstha, in association with Santosh Lad Foundation.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Ballari MP E. Tukaram, yoga guru Sri Vachananda swami, Vinay guruji of Uttarahalli Ashram, actor Sreeleela, MLA Srinivas and Karnataka Milk Federation president Bheema Naik were among the other participants.