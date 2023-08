August 03, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is on a visit to New Delhi, on Wednesday met Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders Rakesh Tikait and Dr. Sunilam for an informal discussion on farmers’ issues at Karnataka Bhavan.

He was accompanied by senior Congress leader and MLA B.R. Patil.

