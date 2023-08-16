Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets MLAs of three districts

August 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a move to douse discontentment among the ruling party MLAs over the denial of development grants, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held meetings with MLAs of three districts of Bengaluru Urban, Kolar and Dakshina Kannada.

While the MLAs sought funds for developmental works in their constituencies, Mr. Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told legislators to take the party cadre along with them to win elections to the Lok Sabha to be held next year on priority. All MLAs reportedly assured him that they would ensure a victory of the party candidates in next year’s general elections.

On grants

“The CM and Deputy Chief Minister spoke on the matter of giving grants for the development works of the area and coordination in the party,” an official statement said.

During the meeting, the development of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha were also discussed. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, and Congress MP D.K. Suresh were among the leaders were present.

SIT report

Issues related to allotment of works for contractors and a SIT probe into pending contactors’ bills were discussed, sources said. The SIT has been given a month’s time to submit its report.

A few days ago, a group of MLAs wrote to the CM expressing their displeasure over the non-release of funds for implementation of projects promised to the electorate during the 2023 Assembly elections.