Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Stage 1 of Yettinahole Project, offers bagina at Hebbanahalli

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the first stage of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and many Cabinet ministers at Hebbanahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan on September 6, 2024.

Water collected by building weirs across west-flowing streams is pumped into the deliver chamber (DC-3) located at Doddanagara village. From there, water is again pumped to delivery chamber (DC-4) at Hebbanahalli. From DC-4, as per the plan, water flows by gravity.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Food and Civil Supplies minister K.H. Muniyappa, Industries minister M.B Patil, Cooperation minister K.N. Rajanna, former CM Veerappa Moily, Minor Irrigation minister Boseraju, Sakaleshpur MLA Cement Manju and others were present.

CM, ministers offer bagina

The CM and other ministers switched on the pumping station at Doddanagara, and after the water pumped from DC-3 reached DC-4, they offered bagina at Hebbanahalli.

The project has been designed to carry water to drought-prone areas of seven districts Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rurual and Ramanagara.

As of now, the first stage of the work has been completed. Water released from Hebbanahalli delivery chamber flows for about 31 km and there through an escape canal point, the flow is diverted to Vani Vilas Sagar valley.

From Friday (September 6, 2024), 1,500 cusecs of water will be pumped for next sixty days, up to November 6. With this, Vani Vilas Sagar dam, built across Vedavathi river will receive 5 TMC of water.

