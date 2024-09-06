ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Stage 1 of Yettinahole Project, offers bagina at Hebbanahalli

Updated - September 06, 2024 01:47 pm IST - Hebbanahalli (Hassan)

The project has been designed to carry water to drought-prone areas of seven districts Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rurual and Ramanagara.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah switches on pumping station located at Doddanagara village near Sakaleshpur in Hassan district, inaugurating the Stage 1 of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project on September 6, 2024. DCM D.K. Shivakumar, former CM Veerappa Moily and others are present. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the first stage of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and many Cabinet ministers at Hebbanahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan on September 6, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water collected by building weirs across west-flowing streams is pumped into the deliver chamber (DC-3) located at Doddanagara village. From there, water is again pumped to delivery chamber (DC-4) at Hebbanahalli. From DC-4, as per the plan, water flows by gravity.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Food and Civil Supplies minister K.H. Muniyappa, Industries minister M.B Patil, Cooperation minister K.N. Rajanna, former CM Veerappa Moily, Minor Irrigation minister Boseraju, Sakaleshpur MLA Cement Manju and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yettinahole Project inauguration: Floral stage designed for CM Siddaramaiah to offer ‘bagina’ collapses

CM, ministers offer bagina

The CM and other ministers switched on the pumping station at Doddanagara, and after the water pumped from DC-3 reached DC-4, they offered bagina at Hebbanahalli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The project has been designed to carry water to drought-prone areas of seven districts Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rurual and Ramanagara.

As of now, the first stage of the work has been completed. Water released from Hebbanahalli delivery chamber flows for about 31 km and there through an escape canal point, the flow is diverted to Vani Vilas Sagar valley.

From Friday (September 6, 2024), 1,500 cusecs of water will be pumped for next sixty days, up to November 6. With this, Vani Vilas Sagar dam, built across Vedavathi river will receive 5 TMC of water.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US