Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates command centre at Commissioner’s office in Bengaluru; attends distress call from a woman

The total cost of the project is ₹661 crore with integrated support system, including critical care units at the hospital to meet any eventuality.

November 24, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends a distress call from a woman from Banaswadi who had called to complain about a robbery, at a newly inaugurated command centre at Police Commissioner’s office, in Bengaluru. Home Minister G. Parameshwar and city police commissioner Dayanand are also seen in the picture.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends a distress call from a woman from Banaswadi who had called to complain about a robbery, at a newly inaugurated command centre at Police Commissioner’s office, in Bengaluru. Home Minister G. Parameshwar and city police commissioner Dayanand are also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who inaugurated the newly commissioned state-of-the-art command and control centre at the police commissioner’s office in Bengaluru on November 24, received a distress call from a woman from Banaswadi who had called to complain about a robbery.

The call was later attended by a staff member, who took the necessary details and assured to send the Hoysala team for further assistance within 7 minutes.

More than 7,000 high tech cameras which have been synchronised with the crime database of habitual offenders and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) helps to not only monitor law and order but also helps in better traffic management and gather inputs to predict future possible law and order situations.

The total cost of the project is ₹661 crore with integrated support system, including critical care units at the hospital to meet any eventuality. Equipment have been purchased under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Speaking at the programme, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the city is the fastest growing in the country and people need safety and necessary protection.

“The Hoysala patrolling system should be focussed on women who are alone at home and provide necessary protection and assistance. It’s a good development to set up a high tech command centre. The city should actually become safe under the safe city project,” he said.

Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel, Home Minister G. Parmeshwara, Director General and Inspector General of Police, Alok Mohan and other senior police officials were present at the occasion.

