ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in trouble because of bad advice by coterie: A.H. Vishwanath

Updated - September 24, 2024 03:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The High Court ruling serves as a warning to the government and elected representatives that they could not function as per their whims and fancies, said the MLC

The Hindu Bureau

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, claimed that the HC ruling has tarnished Siddaramaiah’s previously unblemished political career of over 50 years. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

MLC A.H. Vishwanath urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign following the High Court of Karnataka dismissing his plea challenging the Governor’s sanction to prosecute him in the alleged scam in allotment of sites of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vishwanath said that the development has tarnished Mr. Siddaramaiah’s previously unblemished political career of over 50 years. He attributed it to the ill-advised counsel by the ‘coterie’ surrounding the Chief Minister.

Also read: MUDA case LIVE Updates

“Not only has the spotless political record of Mr. Siddaramaiah been tarnished, but the development has brought disrepute to the State, which had a track record of high probity among Chief Ministers since the period of K.C. Reddy who was the first chief minister of the State,” said Mr. Vishwanath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLC said Mr. Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister twice due to the efforts and wishes of the Kurubas, AHINDA community members, and Dalits. “All of them were let down by Siddaramaiah’s recent attitude and style of functioning, which smacked of arrogance and conceit,” Mr. Vishwanath added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The High Court ruling also serves as a warning to the government and elected representatives that they could not function as per their whims and fancies, said the MLC.

Also read | MUDA case: Government will appeal CM Siddaramaiah prosecution ruling to Division Bench of High Court, says Krishna Byre Gowda

“When the MUDA scam broke out, I had advised Mr. Siddaramaiah to surrender the sites and order an inquiry. But he chose to ignore the advice and sought to defend those who are close to him. In the process, he has sullied his own track record and image,” Mr. Vishwanath added.

The MLC said Mr. Siddaramaiah should desist from approaching the Supreme Court to appeal against the High Court ruling. He claimed that an appeal will serve no purpose other than bringing more ignominy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US