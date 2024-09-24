Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in trouble because of bad advice by coterie: A.H. Vishwanath

MLC A.H. Vishwanath urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign following the High Court of Karnataka dismissing his plea challenging the Governor’s sanction to prosecute him in the alleged scam in allotment of sites of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife.

Mr. Vishwanath said that the development has tarnished Mr. Siddaramaiah’s previously unblemished political career of over 50 years. He attributed it to the ill-advised counsel by the ‘coterie’ surrounding the Chief Minister.

“Not only has the spotless political record of Mr. Siddaramaiah been tarnished, but the development has brought disrepute to the State, which had a track record of high probity among Chief Ministers since the period of K.C. Reddy who was the first chief minister of the State,” said Mr. Vishwanath.

The MLC said Mr. Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister twice due to the efforts and wishes of the Kurubas, AHINDA community members, and Dalits. “All of them were let down by Siddaramaiah’s recent attitude and style of functioning, which smacked of arrogance and conceit,” Mr. Vishwanath added.

The High Court ruling also serves as a warning to the government and elected representatives that they could not function as per their whims and fancies, said the MLC.

“When the MUDA scam broke out, I had advised Mr. Siddaramaiah to surrender the sites and order an inquiry. But he chose to ignore the advice and sought to defend those who are close to him. In the process, he has sullied his own track record and image,” Mr. Vishwanath added.

The MLC said Mr. Siddaramaiah should desist from approaching the Supreme Court to appeal against the High Court ruling. He claimed that an appeal will serve no purpose other than bringing more ignominy.