GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in trouble because of bad advice by coterie: A.H. Vishwanath

The High Court ruling serves as a warning to the government and elected representatives that they could not function as per their whims and fancies, said the MLC

Updated - September 24, 2024 03:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, claimed that the HC ruling has tarnished Siddaramaiah’s previously unblemished political career of over 50 years.

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, claimed that the HC ruling has tarnished Siddaramaiah’s previously unblemished political career of over 50 years. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

MLC A.H. Vishwanath urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign following the High Court of Karnataka dismissing his plea challenging the Governor’s sanction to prosecute him in the alleged scam in allotment of sites of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife.

Mr. Vishwanath said that the development has tarnished Mr. Siddaramaiah’s previously unblemished political career of over 50 years. He attributed it to the ill-advised counsel by the ‘coterie’ surrounding the Chief Minister.

“Not only has the spotless political record of Mr. Siddaramaiah been tarnished, but the development has brought disrepute to the State, which had a track record of high probity among Chief Ministers since the period of K.C. Reddy who was the first chief minister of the State,” said Mr. Vishwanath.

Also read: MUDA case LIVE Updates

The MLC said Mr. Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister twice due to the efforts and wishes of the Kurubas, AHINDA community members, and Dalits. “All of them were let down by Siddaramaiah’s recent attitude and style of functioning, which smacked of arrogance and conceit,” Mr. Vishwanath added.

The High Court ruling also serves as a warning to the government and elected representatives that they could not function as per their whims and fancies, said the MLC.

“When the MUDA scam broke out, I had advised Mr. Siddaramaiah to surrender the sites and order an inquiry. But he chose to ignore the advice and sought to defend those who are close to him. In the process, he has sullied his own track record and image,” Mr. Vishwanath added.

The MLC said Mr. Siddaramaiah should desist from approaching the Supreme Court to appeal against the High Court ruling. He claimed that an appeal will serve no purpose other than bringing more ignominy.

Published - September 24, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.