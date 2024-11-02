GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits back at PM Modi on “guarantees” comment

Published - November 02, 2024 04:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the celebrations of Karnataka state formation day ‘Kannada Rajyotsava’, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the celebrations of Karnataka state formation day ‘Kannada Rajyotsava’, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to social media to take a dig at “guarantees” of the Congress, including that of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back.

The Prime Minister had said: “The Congress is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible.” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in response: “We are fulfilling every promise we made to our people – all 5 guarantees implemented with a budget over ₹52,000 crore, and an additional ₹52,903 crore in capital outlay to build Karnataka’s future.” He urged the Prime Minister to take a hard look at his own party’s “disastrous legacy” in Karnataka.

No proposal to revisit 'Shakti' free bus travel scheme for women: Karnataka CM

There has been a debate on guarantees after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that “5%-10% of women” felt they did not need Shakthi scheme that ensures free travel to women. He has since retracted his statement and claimed that he had been misquoted.

