Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits back at PM Modi on “guarantees” comment

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to social media to take a dig at “guarantees” of the Congress, including that of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back.

The Prime Minister had said: “The Congress is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible.” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in response: “We are fulfilling every promise we made to our people – all 5 guarantees implemented with a budget over ₹52,000 crore, and an additional ₹52,903 crore in capital outlay to build Karnataka’s future.” He urged the Prime Minister to take a hard look at his own party’s “disastrous legacy” in Karnataka.

There has been a debate on guarantees after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that “5%-10% of women” felt they did not need Shakthi scheme that ensures free travel to women. He has since retracted his statement and claimed that he had been misquoted.