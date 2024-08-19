ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah draws distinction between Governor sanctioning prosecution against him in MUDA ‘scam’, and B.S. Yediyurappa in 2011

Updated - August 19, 2024 03:21 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 03:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

In 2011, then governor Hansraj Bhardwaj had sanctioned prosecution of B.S. Yediyurappa in the Rachenahalli denotification scam, “supported by 1,600 pages of strong evidence submitted by the petitioners”

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former CM B. S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: File photo

Karnataka Chief Minster Siddaramaiah sought to draw a distinction between Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioning prosecution against him in the alleged MUDA scam now, and then governor Hansraj Bhardwaj doing so against B.S. Yediyurappa on January 11, 2011.

Taking to social media handle X on August 19, he said: “Opposition was displaying ignorance in drawing parallels and asking for his resignation, since the circumstances are starkly different.”

Mr. Bhardwaj had sanctioned prosecution of Mr. Yediyurappa in the Rachenahalli denotification scam back then, “supported by 1,600 pages of strong evidence submitted by the petitioners”.

Despite this, Mr. Yediyurappa did not step down as chief minister. Mr. Yediyurappa eventually resigned on August 4, 2011 after the Lokayukta, led by Justice N. Santosh Hegde, submitted a report on illegal mining to the State Government and the Governor. The report indicated that illegal mining had caused a loss of ₹16,500 crore to the State’s treasury, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled.

“The Lokayukta investigation into the Rachenahalli denotification scam, for which the then-governor Hansraj Bhardwaj granted permission for prosecution, substantiated all allegations and resulted in a charge sheet being filed. This validated the Governor’s decision, as confirmed by Lokayukta Justice N. Santosh Hegde. Governor Bhardwaj authorised investigations into not just one or two, but 15 denotification scams. For further details, I suggest you revisit the illegal mining investigation report by Justice N. Santosh Hegde,” he urged the opposition leaders, who demanding his resignation.

He further said, “Today, BJP leaders who are shedding tears for Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seem to have forgotten the derogatory remarks they made about then-governor Hansraj Bhardwaj in 2011. The same BJP leaders, who are now questioning our party workers’ peaceful protests, seem to have conveniently forgotten that they had called for a Karnataka bandh in 2011 to oppose the then-governor’s actions.”

