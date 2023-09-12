September 12, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Expressing concern over people from villages in Karnataka coming to Bengaluru for redressal of their grievances, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed Deputy Commissioners of districts, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats and tahsildars of taluks to hold taluk-level grievance meetings every week.

Addressing a meeting of DCs, ZP CEOs and departmental heads in Bengaluru on September 12, the Chief Minister directed them to invite legislators and Ministers to such meetings.

He directed the officials concerned to provide time-bound solutions to grievances of people at taluk-level meetings.

“After I became the Chief Minister, I have visited several districts. I have seen people handing over petitions regarding their grievances, which can be resolved at the local level. In fact, people come to Bengaluru to meet me from far-off places to hand over such applications seeking redressal of their grievances,” he told the officials.

“Why would people come to Bengaluru all the way from their villages if you had responded to their problems?” He told the district administration to be more responsive in their attitude and be more efficient in administration.

The Chief Minister observed that applications were pending before the courts of the tahsildar, Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners for more than five years.

The Chief Minister said, “Justice delayed is justice denied. The longer the delay, the more opportunity for corruption. Delay is also a method of corruption.”

He set deadlines for officials to resolve various issues coming before them.

Observing that people had huge expectations from his government, Mr. Siddaramaiah urged the officials to understand their aspirations and respond effectively.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and several senior Ministers were present in the meeting.