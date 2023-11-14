November 14, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a jibe at the BJP saying that none of its leaders participated in the freedom struggle, and they were only beneficiaries of India’s independence.

Noting the contribution of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the country’s independence and development of modern India, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP leaders’ only job is to criticise Nehru for political gain. “The BJP leaders have no faith in democracy and the Constitution. The BJP has no qualification to rule the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Nehru on his 134th berth anniversary on November 14, 2023, at the State Secretariat, and later at the Congress party’s office in Bengaluru, along with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and other party colleagues.

He said, “BJP leaders have been criticising Nehru to hide their non-participation in the freedom movement. The BJP embraced Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, claiming that all the previous governments had forgotten his legacy and his contribution to the country’s independence movement. The BJP leaders are attempting to sideline the legacy of Nehru.”

Noting that Nehru was a committed socialist, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the country’s first prime minister contributed in many areas, such as education, technological development and industrial growth, and construction of irrigation dams, and international peace.

Nehru spent nine years in jail during the freedom struggle. During his tenure as the Prime Minister for 17 years, he launched five-year plans for the country’s economic growth. He strongly believed in democracy and social inclusive policy, the Chief Minister said.

