Karnataka CM seeks DKS reaction after ISIS claims responsibility for Mangaluru cooker blast

March 06, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai brought up the allegation by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar of BJP politicising the Mangaluru cooker blast

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Mangaluru blast accused Mohammed Shariq with a rigged pressure cooker bomb. The photo was found on his phone.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sought an answer from KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on his allegation of politicising the Mangaluru cooker blast, in the wake of reports about the ISIS claiming responsibility for the terror act.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi on March 6, the Chief Minister said that Mr Shivakumar had accused BJP of politicising the matter. “Now a terror organisation has claimed responsibility. What he has got to say now?”

Describing Congress party as den of corruption, Mr Bommai said that the bandh call given by the party over the graft case against a BJP legislator is an attempt to derive political mileage. “People will not support it,” he said.

He said Congress had endless list of corruption cases starring from small items like pillow, mattresses, coffee to bigger scams in irrigation. “In fact, during Congress rule, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given targets to his ministers to collect money. People would not entertain such ploys and decide their fate in the election,” he said.

On Congress leaders once again inaugurating the already inaugurated statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj in Belagavi, he said former CM B.S. Yediyurappa had released ₹50 lakh for the project. “The drama by Congress leaders is purely for the sake of politics,” he said.

