January 08, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Union Government’s decision to sideline State Governments in the cooperative sector is a disservice to the Constitution.

He was speaking at the birth centenary programme of Sahakai Maharshi Bhau Saheb Tharot and freedom fighter Dr. Anna Saheb Shinde at Sangamner in Maharashtra.

“Co-operative sector comes under state jurisdiction. In an anti-constitutional move, the Centre is trying to gain control over the cooperative sector. This means that the Centre is against cooperative principles and decentralisation,” he said. “It is necessary and inevitable for all of us to oppose this with one voice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said that the Union Government was going to destroy the noble spirit of ‘All for one, one for all’ principle of cooperation.

He said Dr. Annasaheb Shinde was responsible for the country’s food self-sufficiency, along with the country’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, and former PMs Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.