Karnataka CM says State will bring in stringent measures against ‘love jihad’

Mangaluru

05 November 2020 13:01 IST

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said Karnataka would not allow religious conversion of young girls for marriages and that stringent measures would be brought in to curtail “love jihad.”

He was speaking at the inaugural of the party’s State executive meeting being held in Mangaluru.

His ministerial colleagues over the last week have been talking of this plan, after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announced that the State would implement a law to prevent religious conversion of women “for the sake of marriage.” Home Minister Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Karnataka was watching the moves of other States in this direction before framing its own law.

Advertising

Advertising

Budget promises

Mr. Yediyurappa also said the BJP government in the State will implement all budget promises despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the finances were improving as the days passed. Hence there would be no constraint to implement budget promises. The second installment of ₹50 lakh MLA development funds was just released, he said.

He said Karnataka has become model to other states. The government is acting with iron hands against the drug mafia. Stringent action is being taken without fear or favour against the mafia to protect the young generation from its clutches, the chief minister added.