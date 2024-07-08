Ahead of the monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature, which will commence next week (July 15), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of senior officials on July 8 to take stock of the progress of various welfare schemes and development projects in the State.

He said that development and progress will not be possible if Deputy Commissioners act as maharajas. He instructed both politicians and officials to remember that they are public servants and must serve the people.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers, and in-charge secretaries in Bengaluru, he said Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police, and Chief Executive Officers should work proactively and in coordination to effectively deliver government programmes and schemes to the common people. “Only then can the government’s goal of addressing the concerns of the people be achieved,” he said.

“Work for dengue control on a war footing,” said the Chief Minister while instructing DCs and District Health Officers to hold regular meetings with taluk-level officials.

So far, action for indifference, negligence, and dereliction of duty has been taken against lower-level officials. But going forward, the Chief Minister warned, he will also hold senior officials accountable for any lapse and take action against them.

The Chief Minister mentioned that there has been a decline in the SSLC results in some districts. He commended officials for preventing copying in exams. But, he refused to accept that curbing malpractice has led to poor results.

He insisted on verification of caste certificates on time. “Appropriate orders should be issued without delay, Mr. Siddaramaiah said pointing out the future of candidates would be ruined if such documents are not issued on time.

He told officials to take up energisation of pump sets, pending under the Ganga Kalyan scheme, on priority.

