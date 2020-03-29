Karnataka CM promises shelter for those stuck outside State borders

Responding to the demand to bring back Kannadigas stuck in border areas, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday, at an all-party meeting, promised to provide shelter to those stuck outside the State’s borders.

“Efforts to medically screen those who stuck on the borders and bring them to shelters will be taken up soon,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The statement also said that steps would be taken to quarantine those showing symptoms of COVID-19, while those found to be healthy would be sent home. The CMO also said the government had made arrangements to look after Kannadigas in Goa and other States.

The statement came in response to a suggestion from former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the government bring back Kannadigas stuck in border areas after screening them thoroughly. The CMO statement pointed out that similarly, migrant workers were struggling to get to their destinations quickly. On another suggestion from Mr. Siddaramaiah — that ration be distributed to beneficiaries at their doorsteps — the government said it would explore the possibility.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that there was no clarity from the government on COVID-19. “The screening of those who returned from abroad has not happened properly, and the government data on it is not clear. The government has acknowledged that it is yet to identify 4,500 out of 23,000 people, and they have to be identified quickly,” he said.

He also said that one Minister had said that there has been no community spread of COVID-19. “But how is it that one person in Nanjangud tested positive and one person in Sira died, though both did not have travel history? Efforts have to be made to prevent the spread of infection in rural areas,” the Congress leader said. He also complained of inadequate number, and poor quality, of masks, sanitisers and personal protective equipment made available.

Quality issues

Another former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, asked how doctors and nurses could treat the infected without the essential PPE and safety items. “We do not know when the one lakh kits ordered from China will come. Already there are reports that these China-made kits are of not good quality. The gowns being used by doctors and nurses are of poor quality,” the JD(S) leader said.

He also said while the United States has tested over five lakh samples, testing was not being done well in the State. “In fact, I have information that it requires some kind of influence to get the test done. Also, are you following strict guidelines in handling dead bodies?”

Taking the example of Ramanagaram district, he said four ventilators that had been purchased were yet to be used as the district administration was yet to fix them owing to the lack of availability of technicians.

Suggesting that the government consider the situation a “blessing in disguise”, he said, “Use this opportunity to establish good public health infrastructure. Defer all other works and cut funding to [other] departments. Spend money on improving the quality of government hospitals.”

Life cover

The State government has decided to provide life cover to police and civic workers. Mr. Yediyurappa said that there was no shortage of testing kits, medicines and masks in the State. He also said steps would be taken to supply personal protective equipment, masks and sanitisers to all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.