Karnataka CM overcomes knee pain to keep up with PM at International Day of Yoga showpiece event in Mysuru

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal, Karnataka Ministers K Sudhakar and S T Somashekar, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S A Ramdas and L Nagendra, Director General of Police Praveen Sood, joined the PM and the CM during the 45-minute-long yoga session

(Right to left) Minister for Health K. Sudhakar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Centre), and Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar participating in the main event of the International Day of Yoga celebrations, which were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Mysuru palace in Mysuru on June 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the highlight of this year’s mass yoga demonstration on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2022 at the Mysuru palace in Mysuru on June 21, other dignitaries did not lag behind in showcasing their yoga skills.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and others performed various ‘asanas’, along with the Prime Minister.

Despite suffering from pain in his knee joint, Mr. Bommai did not lag behind in the asanas. Ministers in his Cabinet, K Sudhakar and S T Somashekar, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S A Ramdas and L Nagendra, Director General of Police Praveen Sood, and chairpersons of boards and corporations joined the CM during the 45-minute-long yoga session.

They were joined by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the Mysuru royal family.

But constant movement of camerapersons in the VIP gallery bothered some dignitaries, especially Ms Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Mr Wadiyar.

The 45-minute yoga session consisted of four minutes of warming up, followed by 19 different ‘asanas’ lasting 25 minutes and 14 minutes of pranayama before the session concluded with the Shanti Mantra.

Yoga enthusiasts mobbed Mr. Wadiyar and Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar after the yoga session for selfies. Both graciously posed for selfies before returning to the palace to host the Prime Minister for breakfast.